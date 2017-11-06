A 22-year-old from Kaiser facing sex-related charges is scheduled to appear Monday in a Miller County courtroom. Dillon Hail is charged in one case with burglary and in a second case with statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy. The appearance for Hail is for a case review with a motion pending for the appointment of counsel. The charges date back to an alleged incident which happened back in September involving a female juvenile under the age of 14. Hail has been held since being taken into custody on a $200-thousand total bond between the two cases.