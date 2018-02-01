The trial of a Kaiser man charged with a sex-related felony has been postponed again and is now scheduled to return to the courtroom later this month. 46-year-old Raymond Russel is charged with incest in connection to an alleged incident with a 17-year-old family member. The trial had been scheduled to begin this week but was stricken and is now on the docket for the 27th of this month. If convicted, Russel could be sentenced to up to seven years in the department of corrections.