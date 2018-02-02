News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Kaiser Women Injured in Callaway County Crash

Two women from Kaiser are injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 94 in Callaway County. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened just before 10:00 Thursday morning when the vehicle driven by 62-year-old Melinda VanPelt travelled off the left side of the road before striking a ditch and overturning. VanPelt was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital. Her passenger, 58-year-old Sandra Otto, escaped with minor injuries and was taken to a Jefferson City hospital. Both had been wearing seat belts at the time.

