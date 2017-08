A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman is injured during an outing early Tuesday afternoon at the 25-milemark of the Osage Arm. The highway patrol says it happened when 22-year-old Samantha Tucker, a passenger in the 21-foot Regal, suffered a minor injury when her finger became entangled in the rope connected to a tube that blew out of the boat which was accelerating to get on plane. Tucker was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.