A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces a pending charge of second-degree murder after a two-car accident Saturday afternoon claiming the life of a Camdenton woman. The highway patrol says it happened on Route-D north of Brush Arbor Road in Camden County. 42-year-old Delilah Taylor crossed over the center striking, head-on, a car driven by 26-year-old Lauren Rubi. Rubi was taken to Lake Regional and pronounced a short time later. Taylor was airlifted with serious injuries to University Hospital. The highway patrol report indicates that Taylor is being charged with second-degree murder along with felony driving revoked and tampering, and other traffic charges.