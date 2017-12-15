News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Kids’ Harbor Benefits from Auction of Historic Black Bear Lodge Restaurant Items

By Leave a Comment

A local organization that provides help to victims of child abuse and neglect will get a big boost in funding thanks to a recent charity auction.  The contents of the historic Black Bear Lodge Restaurant at Tan-Tar-A were recently sold off with the proceeds going to Kids’ Harbor.  The auction raised over $40,000.  Kids’ Harbor Executive Director Cara Gerdiman says it couldn’t come at a better time.

      NEWS-12-15-17 Cara Gerdiman Funds - 15th December 2017

 

So far this year, Kids’ Harbor has received over 660 abuse referrals.  That’s a 16% increase over the number of referrals over the same time period in 2016.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.