A local organization that provides help to victims of child abuse and neglect will get a big boost in funding thanks to a recent charity auction. The contents of the historic Black Bear Lodge Restaurant at Tan-Tar-A were recently sold off with the proceeds going to Kids’ Harbor. The auction raised over $40,000. Kids’ Harbor Executive Director Cara Gerdiman says it couldn’t come at a better time.

So far this year, Kids’ Harbor has received over 660 abuse referrals. That’s a 16% increase over the number of referrals over the same time period in 2016.