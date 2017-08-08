A Lake Area car dealer faces a felony charge of child abuse or neglect after, allegedly, beating his 10-year-old step-son with a belt. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that Vincent Kolb claims he had disciplined his 10-year-old step-son for, apparently, caking his seven-year-old sister with baby powder. The 10-year-old reportedly ran out of the house after the beating and was picked up by two strangers who gave him a ride to his mother’s house in Osage Beach. He was then taken to the ER to be examined for welts on his buttocks, back, side and neck as well as a swollen eye lid. Kolb was then arrested and taken to the Camden County Jail and has since been released on a $100-thousand bond. The probable cause statement also indicates that the youngster was brought into the ER for similar injuries suffered about seven years ago.