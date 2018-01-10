Laclede Electric Cooperative is warning some of their customers that they may be in for a case of sticker shock when they get their next bills. Extreme fluctuations in weather over the last month are leading than higher-than-normal bills that some people may not be expecting. The cooperative says that nearly 1200 homes used at 300 kilowatt hours of power to fight the cold weather on January 1st. That usage, they say, translates to more than $24 for that day alone. In order to prepare themselves, the company is encouraging customers to look up their accounts online to trace their usage. It’s also important to know what billing cycle you’re on. The billing cycle can be found on the top right of your statement. Those on cycle number 3 will get bills in late January for usage from December 19th through January 18th. Cycle 1 will be billed in February for usage from December 26th through January 25th.