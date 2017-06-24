A lake area recycling center is remodeling and will be closing its public drop. Linda Kimrey with the Laclede Industries Recycling Center in Lake Ozark has issued a statement saying they’ve made it their mission to provide dignified employment to disabled individuals and, because of safety concerns for those individuals, they will no longer provide a public drop on Valley Road. She says they’ll be remodeling that facility and transitioning it into an industrial recovery facility.
