A couple of Lake Area financial institutions are teaming up to enter into a strategic merger of their operations. A press release issued, Friday, reports that the boards of directors for Oak Star Bank and First National Bank have given their nods of approval to the merger. The merger…if it receives regulatory approval…would hold more than $950-million in assets across 13 full service branches plus a mortgage office in Kansas City and other offices in KC and Joplin. First National Bank has several locations around the Lake Area while Oak Star Bank has branches in the Macks Creek area and other locations in southwest Missouri. The merger is expected to be completed sometime this April.