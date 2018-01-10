Here we go again…another blast of arctic temperatures and possible freezing rain, sleet and snow in the Lake Area expected for Thursday afternoon. Ron Gentry, Director of Emergency Management in Camden County, says if you must be out and about if and when it does hit, just be sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you’re going and take the usual precautions.

NEWS-1-11-18 EMA on WX - 10th January 2018

The cold snap is expected to hang around through, at least, the middle of next week…more details coming up in our forecast.