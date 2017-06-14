News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Makes Donation to LOPD

During Tuesday’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, members of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about the Magic Dragon Car Show. They say it went well without any known issues. Director K.C. Cloke says a lot of that is because of the hard work and overtime put in by the police department. She thanked Chief Gary Launderville for his dedication to ensuring safety during the car show and presented the department with a check for $1,000. She also presented the city with a plaque as a thank you, as well.

