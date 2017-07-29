News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Doctor Faces Several Sex-Related Charges

By Leave a Comment

DR KOCH

A Lake Area doctor is free on bond after being booked on several sex-related felony charges, including incest. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says 47-year-old George Koch, of Linn Creek, is charged with one count each of rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy, statutory rape, statutory sodomy and incest. The charges date back to an alleged incident, or incidents, which happened back in mid-April. Koch was arrested on Thursday before being released on a $100-thousand bond. While out on bond, Koch is required to be monitored by GPS tracking.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.