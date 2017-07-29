A Lake Area doctor is free on bond after being booked on several sex-related felony charges, including incest. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says 47-year-old George Koch, of Linn Creek, is charged with one count each of rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy, statutory rape, statutory sodomy and incest. The charges date back to an alleged incident, or incidents, which happened back in mid-April. Koch was arrested on Thursday before being released on a $100-thousand bond. While out on bond, Koch is required to be monitored by GPS tracking.