The Lake Area gets in them holiday spirit over the weekend…

That’s the Indian marching band from School of the Osage as dozens of floats and entries made their ways down Bagnell Dam Boulevard for the Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade…the 33rd annual. Sunshine and 40-degree weather made it an ideal day for a parade. Organizers of the parade will take a couple days off before starting to plan the 34th annual event.