Lake Area Law Enforcement: Don’t Let Your Guard Down

You’ve made it through the Christmas holiday without becoming a victim of burglary or theft. That doesn’t mean it’s time to let your guard down. That’s according to Lake Area law enforcement which says your chances of becoming a victim may even be higher now that Christmas day is in the past. That’s because, unknowingly, we often become billboards for burglars to pick and choose between. Some tips to avoid a post-Christmas day nightmare, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, include not piling up empty gift boxes from your new electronic and expensive items on the curb, break down or cut up the boxes to conceal them better, take the boxes to a cardboard recycling center or hold out putting your trash on the curb until right before it’s picked up by your garbage company. Perhaps the most important advice, from law enforcement, is to take inventory…take pictures of your new items and record any serial numbers to help in recovery of your items should you become a victim.

