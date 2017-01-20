News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Looking at Improving Workforce

By Leave a Comment

 LAKE OF THE OZARKS COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

The Council of Local Governments is trying to decide if a new Workforce Development program would be beneficial to the Lake of the Ozarks. During their regular meeting earlier this week, Cheri Tune with Workforce Development Certified Work Ready Communities spoke to the board about a new testing standard they want to see the area implement. Morgan County Presiding Commissioner James Bryant says many of the local school districts were there and their opinions were pretty mixed.

      NEWS-012017-WORKFORCE DEV - 20th January 2017

Commissioner Bryant also says that, as of right now, no recommendations were made regarding to the presentation but they will be looking into what the counties can do to get more people into the workforce.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.