The Council of Local Governments is trying to decide if a new Workforce Development program would be beneficial to the Lake of the Ozarks. During their regular meeting earlier this week, Cheri Tune with Workforce Development Certified Work Ready Communities spoke to the board about a new testing standard they want to see the area implement. Morgan County Presiding Commissioner James Bryant says many of the local school districts were there and their opinions were pretty mixed.

NEWS-012017-WORKFORCE DEV - 20th January 2017

Commissioner Bryant also says that, as of right now, no recommendations were made regarding to the presentation but they will be looking into what the counties can do to get more people into the workforce.