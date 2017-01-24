The lake area was represented last week in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of, now, President Donald J. Trump. Bud Simmons, from Mariner’s Pier-31, was at the ceremony and says the feeling of unity was in stark contrast to the picture depicted by the mainstream media.

Simmons also says, as expected, security for the inauguration was heavy and proved to be very effective in keeping rioters and other distractions from interrupting what he called an incredible experience being part of the history