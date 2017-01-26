News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Area Meeting for Nightly Rentals Shows Collaboration

By Leave a Comment

 Lake

For the most part, yesterday’s meeting regarding House Bills 608 and 632 was pretty calm. Members of the TCLA, local realtors, and commissioners from Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties were all in attendance to voice their concerns. It seems as though the concerns with the bills were pretty similar for everyone.

      Greg Hasty - 26th January 2017

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty goes on to say that the next step will be to organize the concerns to present to all three commissions. They will then discuss jointly addressing the legislature about the proposals  citizens in the lake area  have. All three commissioners from Camden County will be on the Morning Magazine at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.