For the most part, yesterday’s meeting regarding House Bills 608 and 632 was pretty calm. Members of the TCLA, local realtors, and commissioners from Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties were all in attendance to voice their concerns. It seems as though the concerns with the bills were pretty similar for everyone.

Greg Hasty - 26th January 2017

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty goes on to say that the next step will be to organize the concerns to present to all three commissions. They will then discuss jointly addressing the legislature about the proposals citizens in the lake area have. All three commissioners from Camden County will be on the Morning Magazine at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.