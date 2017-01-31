Five of six Lake Area municipalities are identified as being in compliance with a state mandate to file a municipal court and revenue report for fiscal-year ending June-2016. The entities identified as having their filings on record on time are Gravois Mills, Brumley, Sunrise Beach, Linn Creek and Olean. According to the report released this month by State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, Stover has yet to submit its filing. The reports were due in by the end of 2016.