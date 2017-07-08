News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Area Resident Mentions Concern of Proposed Osage Beach Ordinance

On June 30th, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen held a vote that has many residents concerned. The ordinance would allow law enforcement to issue tickets for Careless and Imprudent driving on private property used for public use, such as a business parking lot. Lake Area resident Ike Skelton says approving narrow ordinances like this can be dangerous down the line.

The board approved the first reading with only Alderman Jeff Bethurem voting in opposition. The final vote before the ordinance is enacted will be held on July 20th.

