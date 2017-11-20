News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Area Road Work Schedule

CAMDEN COUNTY

Route F between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance –

Route TT between Route F and Lakeview Resort Boulevard –

 Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

MILLER COUNTY

Route 42 between Route 17 and Route A 

Route 42 between Route A and Route 133 in Maries County  

Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route D between Barry Prewitt Memorial Drive and Riddle Road –

Route W between Route Y and Seals Road in Morgan County 

 Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route CC between Route 52 and Route OO  ends November 30th

MORGAN COUNTY

Route W between Seals Road and Route Y in Miller County 

Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

