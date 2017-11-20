CAMDEN COUNTY
Route F between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance –
Route TT between Route F and Lakeview Resort Boulevard –
Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
MILLER COUNTY
Route 42 between Route 17 and Route A
Route 42 between Route A and Route 133 in Maries County
Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
Route D between Barry Prewitt Memorial Drive and Riddle Road –
Route W between Route Y and Seals Road in Morgan County
Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
Route CC between Route 52 and Route OO ends November 30th
MORGAN COUNTY
Route W between Seals Road and Route Y in Miller County
Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, November 20 through Friday, December 1. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.
