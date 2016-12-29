News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Area State Representatives Pre-file Separate Abortion Bills

 Missouri-Statehouse

A couple bills regarding abortion have been pre-filed by lake area State Representatives. One bill was pre-filed by Representative Diane Franklin and the other by Representative Rocky Miller. Representative Franklin’s bill would criminalize the act of donating or gifting the remains for any use, such as scientific or medical. Representative Miller says he’s filed his specific bill four years in a row, calling it his white whale.

      news-122916-rocky-abortion - 29th December 2016

Under current laws, when a minor has an abortion, only one parent has to be notified. Under Representative Miller’s proposal, both parents would have to be notified. It only requires, however, one parent to give permission and states that, if the second parent is not of good moral character, the family does not have to notify them.

