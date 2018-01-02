The lake area proved to be safer than the rest of the state during the extended holiday weekend. While five people were killed and several accidents were reported statewide, the Highway Patrol reports show that there no fatal accidents in Miller, Morgan, or Camden counties. In fact, the patrol handled no accidents at all in the lake area during the period beginning at 6pm Friday night and lasting until just before midnight Monday night. The patrol arrested five people in the lake area during that same period. These statistics do not include any arrests or accidents that may have been handled by other law enforcement agencies.