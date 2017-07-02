The first two car accidents in the Lake Area over the holiday weekend have now been reported by the highway patrol. The first happened around 2:00 Sunday morning when the vehicle driven by an Oak Grove woman ran off Coffman Beach Road and struck a ditch…she escaped with minor injuries. The second accident happened about two hours later when a Brumley man swerved to avoid a deer on Highway-42, in Miller County, sending the car he was driving off the road and into a tree. He suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, also from Brumley, suffered serious injuries. All three of the injured in the two accidents were treated at Lake Regional in Osage Beach.