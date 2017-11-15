A lake area educational center could hold a key for economic growth in the region and the state. The recent index of small business optimism assembled by the National Federation of Independent Businesses shows that business owners are confident in a growing economy and future growth, but they’re concerned about finding workers. Camdenton Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says the Lake Career and Technical Center may be a solution. They focus on skilled training for the job market and that’s something that industry desperately needs.

NEWS-11-15-17 Hadfield Jobs - 15th November 2017

Brad Jones is the Missouri State Director for the NFIB and he says the lack of a skilled workforce is hindering faster growth.

NEWS-11-15-17 Brad Jones Hire - 15th November 2017

The LCTC serves students from Camdenton, School of the Osage, Climax Springs, and Macks Creek. They also have classes for adults.