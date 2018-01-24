Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity is using their Shootout money for a good cause. They’re about to build their 19th home in the lake area. Michael Wagner is the president of the local chapter. He says the homes they build give people a fresh start. He also says it’s a misperception that the homes are given away.
Qualifying families will have to take Dave Ramsay’s Financial Peace University, pay back the home over time, and commit to helping complete their new home.
The first step in applying for a habitat home is attend a family services meeting. Those are scheduled for March 21st and 26th at the Camden County Library across from the Middle School. For more information call 573-216-8540.
