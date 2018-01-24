News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity Working on 19th Home

By Leave a Comment

habitat for humanity

Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity is using their Shootout money for a good cause.  They’re about to build their 19th home in the lake area.  Michael Wagner is the president of the local chapter.  He says the homes they build give people a fresh start.  He also says it’s a misperception that the homes are given away.

      NEWS-1-23-18 Michael Wagner Sell - 23rd January 2018

 

Qualifying families will have to take Dave Ramsay’s Financial Peace University, pay back the home over time, and commit to helping complete their new home.

      NEWS-1-23-18 Michael Wagner Equity - 23rd January 2018

 

The first step in applying for a habitat home is attend a family services meeting.  Those are scheduled for March 21st and 26th at the Camden County Library across from the Middle School.  For more information call 573-216-8540.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.