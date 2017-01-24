News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Ozark Aldermen Meeting Preview

Discussions regarding the Ozark Yacht Club highlight tonight’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting. Two bills regarding the yacht club will be discussed. The first will be regarding the construction of a sign on the city’s right-of-way and the second will be to demolish a section of boardwalk on the city’s right-of-way to replace it with sidewalk and a rail. The board will also listen to the Public Works Director Report and look at a special event application for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tonight’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, at City Hall, begins at 6 o’clock.

