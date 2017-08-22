News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Amends Banner Sign Ordinance…Levels Playing Field for Businesses

By Leave a Comment

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

Officials in Lake Ozark move to level the playing field for businesses wanting to use banner signs for advertising. The board of aldermen, Tuesday night, gave its approval to amending city code which will now allow banner signs to be displayed for six months at a time in, both, C-1 and C-2 business zones.

      NEWS-082317-LO BANNER SIGNS - 23rd August 2017

City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the banners have been a very popular way for several business of all types to draw the attention of potential customers, especially during the main season Memorial Day to Labor Day. The final reading of the ordinance was unanimously approved.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.