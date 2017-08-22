Officials in Lake Ozark move to level the playing field for businesses wanting to use banner signs for advertising. The board of aldermen, Tuesday night, gave its approval to amending city code which will now allow banner signs to be displayed for six months at a time in, both, C-1 and C-2 business zones.

NEWS-082317-LO BANNER SIGNS - 23rd August 2017

City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the banners have been a very popular way for several business of all types to draw the attention of potential customers, especially during the main season Memorial Day to Labor Day. The final reading of the ordinance was unanimously approved.