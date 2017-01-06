News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Ozark and Osage Beach Joining Together to Look for Bids

 LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

When it comes to the lake, many cities are always willing to work together to help improve each other’s livelihood. That’s the ultimate goal behind a plan for Lake Ozark and Osage Beach. The two cities have combined to put out a bid to clean their water towers. Lake Ozark City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the idea was simply to see if they could each save money. Each city has two water towers they are looking at having cleaned. Osage Beach has officially listed the bid on their website, with it ending at 2 o’clock on February 8th.

