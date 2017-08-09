News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark BOA Approves Higher Tax Rate

By Leave a Comment

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

Property owners in Lake Ozark will be paying a little more in taxes this year.  The Board of Alderman has voted to adopt a higher ad valorem tax rate.  Property owners will be paying 24 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation.  In other action, the board voted to sell an excess public works vehicle for $3,100 and also agreed to spend just over $37,000 on lift station equipment.  That equipment comes from Fish Haven Apartments and is valued at approximately $50,000.  It will be used in other lift stations across the system.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.