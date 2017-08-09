Property owners in Lake Ozark will be paying a little more in taxes this year. The Board of Alderman has voted to adopt a higher ad valorem tax rate. Property owners will be paying 24 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation. In other action, the board voted to sell an excess public works vehicle for $3,100 and also agreed to spend just over $37,000 on lift station equipment. That equipment comes from Fish Haven Apartments and is valued at approximately $50,000. It will be used in other lift stations across the system.