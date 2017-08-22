The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is back around the table in regular session tonight. What appears to be a fairly quick agenda will include a total of four items for discussion. Old business will deal with amending city code when it comes to banner signs and granting a special use permit for quarry operations. New business includes authorizing the destruction of city records and the possible hiring of a police officer. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight, begins at 6:00 in city hall.