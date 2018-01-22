Lake Ozark is getting a new VAC truck for their Utility Department. The board of aldermen is expected to approve the purchase at their next meeting. The purchase actually amounts to a replacement for a current vehicle that’s outlived its effectiveness. The truck being replaced will be sold by sealed bid. The board is also considering requests to purchase a new equipment trailer, adoption of the new flood insurance guidelines, and a possible appointment of an interim City Clerk. That meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6pm.