The city of Lake Ozark is working on their budget for the new year. They’ll be discussing preliminary figures at their meeting next Tuesday. Early estimates show expenditure requests totaling just over $2.4 million from the administration, police, dispatch, court, and planning & zoning. Some of the numbers still have to be tweaked based on November reports. City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the 2017 year-end budget and the 2018 budget will be submitted to the board of aldermen for action at the December 12th meeting. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6pm.