A busy agenda awaits for tonight’s board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark. In addition to several monthly reports, new business highlights the agenda including discussion on the regional lift station project, ordinances setting the ad valorem property tax rate and amending city code when dealing with banner signs, and an ordinance which, if approved, would give the go-ahead on a special use permit requested allowing for quarry operations within the city. A couple special event applications considering the Bikefest meet and greet and the fire department’s annual boot drive also appear on the agenda. Tonight’s board of aldermen meeting, in Lake Ozark City Hall, begins at 6:00.