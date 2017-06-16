The City of Lake Ozark has been hard at work looking at ways to provide adequate parking on the strip for the last two years. During that timeframe, they’ve added around 100 new parking spots through numerous avenues, including the demolition of an abandoned police station and reaching an agreement with Iguana to open spots near what used to be Two-Bit Town. Bagnell Dam Strip Association member Mike Page stood in front of the board of aldermen on Tuesday to thank them for those efforts. He says the Association is excited to continue working with the city to open even more spots for visitors and local residents.