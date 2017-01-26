News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Ozark Continues to Prosper

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

With only a few months to go before another tourist season begins, the short-term future looks pretty bright in Lake Ozark. The city has several businesses in the process of setting up shop or currently undergoing renovations. With that will come the need for adequate parking in the strip area which, according to Mayor Johnny Franzeskos, is also being considered a top priority.

Mayor Franzeskos also says the city hopes to continue conversations with the Iguana Company, which owns the big parking lot by the dam, in the hopes of the public being able to use that lot during the upcoming season.

