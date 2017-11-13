The city of Lake Ozark is the latest to explore adding a use tax. Amazon has recently announced intentions to collect taxes on internet sales in the state. Communities who want to collect that money must have a use tax in place. The measure would also allow the city to collect taxes on vehicles purchased out of state. At current rates, the city estimates that a use tax would produce over $169,000, with another $18,000 generated from out-of-state motor vehicle taxes. The item is NOT on the agenda for discussion at their meeting this week, but City Administrator Dave Van Dee plans to present it to the board in the near future for consideration to be placed on the ballot in either April, August, or November.

Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen WILL be discussing modular homes at their meeting tomorrow night. An item included on the agenda lists discussion and possible action on an ordinance to amend the municipal code relating to manufactured and modular homes. The board will also hear requests to purchase parts for some lift station upgrades and an event application for the Bagnell Dam Strip Association Christmas Parade. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6pm.