News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Eyes Use Tax to Bolster Income

By Leave a Comment

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

The city of Lake Ozark is the latest to explore adding a use tax.  Amazon has recently announced intentions to collect taxes on internet sales in the state.  Communities who want to collect that money must have a use tax in place.  The measure would also allow the city to collect taxes on vehicles purchased out of state.  At current rates, the city estimates that a use tax would produce over $169,000, with another $18,000 generated from out-of-state motor vehicle taxes.  The item is NOT on the agenda for discussion at their meeting this week, but City Administrator Dave Van Dee plans to present it to the board in the near future for consideration to be placed on the ballot in either April, August, or November.

 

Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen WILL be discussing modular homes at their meeting tomorrow night.  An item included on the agenda lists discussion and possible action on an ordinance to amend the municipal code relating to manufactured and modular homes.  The board will also hear requests to purchase parts for some lift station upgrades and an event application for the Bagnell Dam Strip Association Christmas Parade.  That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6pm.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.