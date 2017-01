Missouri Employers Mutual has begun offering safety grants this month and a lake area fire district has taken advantage of the opportunity. Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says they were awarded a grant that will benefit during any emergency when an ambulance is needed.

Chief Amsinger says the power loader will keep the employees from doing a lot of lifting and pulling, which will help keep them healthy in the long run.