For the sixth straight year, the Lake Ozark Police hosted their Junior Academy last week. The event involves officers showing the participating kids the work responsibilities of police. Chief Gary Launderville says the most important part of it to him is using the opportunity to build a good rapport with the kids.

NEWS-061317-JR ACADEMY - 13th June 2017

Chief Launderville says the event is a collaboration with Miller County, who brought their SWAT gear, and the Highway Patrol, who flew in with their helicopter.