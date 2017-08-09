The City of Lake Ozark is taking steps toward future growth. The city’s new lift station project is nearing completion and is just about ready to go online. It will not only help provide service for a senior housing development, but City Administrator Dave Van Dee says it also prepares the infrastructure to handle additional growth at minimal cost to the city.

080917 VAN DEE 1 - 9th August 2017

The board of Alderman approved the next to last payment on the project. In other board news they also voted to approve a pair of special events coming up in September – the annual bike fest and the firefighters’ “fill the boot drive” for MDA.