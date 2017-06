The Highway Patrol made seven arrests in the lake area over the weekend, four in Camden County and three in Miller. Among those arrested was 27 year Bryan Koch of Lake Ozark. Koch was arrested around 12:30 this morning for multiple violations. He was taken to the Miller County Jail for Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving an Accident, DWI, Domestic Assault, Property Damage, and Driving While Revoked.