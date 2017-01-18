News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Lake Ozark Man Sentenced for Armed Criminal Action

A 38-year-old from Lake Ozark will spend the next seven years in prison after entering a negotiated guilty plea in Miller County to a charge of Second Degree Assault. Anthony Mitchell had also been charged with Armed Criminal Action which was dropped in exchange for the guilty plea. Mitchell had been accused of entering the victim’s home before striking the victim in the head with fists and a club requiring hospital treatment. The seven year sentence is the maximum for the assault charge Mitchell plead guilty to.

