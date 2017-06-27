News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Meeting Preview

By Leave a Comment

 LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

One of the topics set to be discussed by the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen tonight will be the procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. The board will also look at a number of other topics, including what to do with a surplus police vehicle and a special event application for the Running of the Knights 5k and Fun scheduled for September of this year. Tonight’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting will be in City Hall at 6 o’clock.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.