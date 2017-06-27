One of the topics set to be discussed by the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen tonight will be the procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. The board will also look at a number of other topics, including what to do with a surplus police vehicle and a special event application for the Running of the Knights 5k and Fun scheduled for September of this year. Tonight’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting will be in City Hall at 6 o’clock.