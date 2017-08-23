A Lake Ozark police car is damaged in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54, at Route-242, in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon when officer Dylan Green was on eastbound-54 with emergency lights activated to block the driving lane for a large escort entering the highway. A northbound 1991 international then failed to yield swerving off the road striking the police car and another vehicle driven by Stephen Lemens, of Sunrise Beach, who was attempting to merge onto the highway from the entrance ramp. The driver of the international was identified as William Hawkins, of Perry, Missouri. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and damage to the vehicles was described as only minor-to-moderate. The highway patrol was called in to handle the accident since a police car was involved.