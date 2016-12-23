The Lake Ozark Police Department has been spreading a little Christmas cheer. The department posted a video to their Facebook page late Thursday night showing two of their officers pulling over random vehicles in the city. They picked drivers who had minor violations, such as a taillight out, and warned them of the violation. After they warned them, they proceeded to give them gift certificates. They said the certificates were good for a gift basket to Hyvee. One of the items included a Christmas ham. The gift baskets were possible due to a donation from the First Family Church.