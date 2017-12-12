Lake Ozark wants to expand their police force. Chief Gary Launderville is requesting to hire an additional officer. That discussion will be part of the agenda for tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The city was recently awarded a COPS grant to pay for a new officer….that hire will take place sometime after the first of the year. City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the request on tonight’s agenda is a separate action, independent of the COPS grant. Some adjustments to the TIFF agreements with Briscoe’s Ozark Development Group and purchases of parts for lift station upgrades also appear on the agenda. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.