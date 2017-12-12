News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Police Want More Officers

By Leave a Comment

 

Lake Ozark Police Shield

Lake Ozark wants to expand their police force.  Chief Gary Launderville is requesting to hire an additional officer.  That discussion will be part of the agenda for tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting.  The city was recently awarded a COPS grant to pay for a new officer….that hire will take place sometime after the first of the year.  City Administrator Dave Van Dee says the request on tonight’s agenda is a separate action, independent of the COPS grant.  Some adjustments to the TIFF agreements with Briscoe’s Ozark Development Group and purchases of parts for lift station upgrades also appear on the agenda.  Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.