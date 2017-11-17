News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark TIF Tiff

By Leave a Comment

LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

A dispute over TIF funding in Lake Ozark may come down to an interpretation of the documents that make up the agreement.  Developer Andy Prewitt addressed the Board of Aldermen this week, claiming the city’s not paying out the amount of money they should for the development at Eagles Landing.  RIS Incorporated says their lenders have been shorted by more than $170,000.  The city disagrees.  In a response to RIS, the administration says they believe they are in full compliance and RIS just misinterpreted the agreement. The city says their legal counsel and accountants are reviewing the documents in question and hope to reach an amicable and mutual understanding with the developers.

 

RIS Comments

Lake Ozark Response to Prewitt 111517

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.