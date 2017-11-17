A dispute over TIF funding in Lake Ozark may come down to an interpretation of the documents that make up the agreement. Developer Andy Prewitt addressed the Board of Aldermen this week, claiming the city’s not paying out the amount of money they should for the development at Eagles Landing. RIS Incorporated says their lenders have been shorted by more than $170,000. The city disagrees. In a response to RIS, the administration says they believe they are in full compliance and RIS just misinterpreted the agreement. The city says their legal counsel and accountants are reviewing the documents in question and hope to reach an amicable and mutual understanding with the developers.

