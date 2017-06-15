The Treasurer of Lake Ozark has officially resigned. During their meeting on May 9th, the board of aldermen voted to not renew the appointment of Linda Gardner-Goos for the position of Treasurer. However, legally, the city is required to keep that position filled so Gardner-Goos was still considered the Treasurer. She changed that through an e-mail on Thursday, announcing her official resignation to the board and city officials, leaving the position temporarily vacant. Mayor Johnny Franzeskos says the city appreciates her service to the community and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. The appointment of a new Treasurer will be made in the next few days.