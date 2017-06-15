News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Treasurer Resigns

By Leave a Comment

 LAKE OZARK CITY HALL

The Treasurer of Lake Ozark has officially resigned. During their meeting on May 9th, the board of aldermen voted to not renew the appointment of Linda Gardner-Goos for the position of Treasurer. However, legally, the city is required to keep that position filled so Gardner-Goos was still considered the Treasurer. She changed that through an e-mail on Thursday, announcing her official resignation to the board and city officials, leaving the position temporarily vacant. Mayor Johnny Franzeskos says the city appreciates her service to the community and wishes her the best in her future endeavors. The appointment of a new Treasurer will be made in the next few days.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.