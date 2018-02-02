A Lake Ozark woman has a future court date after being busted on a felony drug charge in Miller County. The highway patrol report indicates that 39-year-old Omara Spriggs was arrested around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Spriggs is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. After being arrested, Spriggs was released for unspecified medical treatment.