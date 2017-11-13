Performance Marine Center can call themselves world champions. They raced to the Superboat world title in Key West this past weekend. It was just part of a successful weekend for lake area racers. Wake Effects was third in the superboat unlimited class, while CMS finished 7th; M-Con was 4th in the superboat division and won the Golden Eagle Award; CR Racing was third in superstock. Team Allen Lawn & Landscaping claimed their manufacturer class championship.